Meet Joe

Joe is a 47 year old husband, son, brother and dog dad. Joe has a huge family including an older brother and a younger sister, Julie, who will be Joe’s stem cell donor. He loves animals especially his dog Mara, playing with her, taking her for long walks and for a ride in the car. Joe is a caring, young man who is the first to come to the aid of anyone who needs it. He loves playing soccer, going fishing, traveling, doing puzzles, attending his nephews’ sporting events and even volunteering for the Liberty Hospital Foundation that provides a home away from home for families of patients.

Ten years after being diagnosed with APL and after 8 years in remission, Joe relapsed. He is completing chemo treatments preparing his body for a stem cell transplant. Joe’s sister, Julie, is a perfect match and will be donating her stem cells to save the life of her brother. Joe and his family know how lucky they are to have a match and realize there are many patients still searching. They want to launch this virtual campaign to help raise awareness and encourage others to join the registry so all blood cancer patients can find their lifesaving match as well!