Partnering with DKMS for a blood marrow drive aligns closely with the mission of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, which is dedicated to fostering academic excellence, community engagement, and the development of leadership and service-oriented individuals. By collaborating with DKMS, the university can actively contribute to the fight against blood cancers, providing students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to engage in a life-saving cause that emphasizes service and community involvement. This partnership embodies the university’s commitment to developing leaders who are not only knowledgeable but also compassionate and socially responsible. The drive would enhance Texas A&M University-Central Texas's mission by offering a tangible way to support local and global communities while empowering individuals to take action and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

DKMS Contact Person

Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

