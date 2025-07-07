Swabs for Suhas

A Father, a husband, a friend: Suhas needs a hero.

This is Suhas Deoghare. His name means "always smiling," and for anyone who knows him, it couldn't be more fitting. At 51, he is a loving husband to Sakshi, a devoted father to his two children Anaya and Anvay, and a soft-spoken, kind soul who has worked tirelessly to build a life for his family.

After a lifetime of hard work and dedication, Suhas's world was turned upside down by a devastating diagnosis: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy, but his best hope for a future is a blood stem cell transplant.

Unfortunately, none of his relatives were a 100% match.

Now, his life depends on the kindness of a stranger. Finding a match is like finding a needle in a haystack—a one-in-a-million chance, especially for patients of South Asian descent.

This is where you can become a beacon of hope.

Registering to be a potential lifesaving stem cell donor is a simple, painless process that starts with a cheek swab. You could be the lifesaving match for Suhas, or for another patient in desperate need. You could give someone the gift of a second chance at life. You could give Suhas a chance to see his children grow up.