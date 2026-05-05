Will's Story

Will is an 11-year-old boy with a huge heart. He is a bright fifth grader who is very good at math and wants to be an engineer when he grows up! He has also been battling Acute Lymphatic Leukemia. Will was in remission for two years but has recently relapsed. Will loves school, and hopes he can go back to his fifth grade class and hang out with his friends once he recovers. Since April, Will’s days have been filled with receiving chemotherapy treatments. But in his free time, he loves to fish, build Legos, and play video games! Both of his parents are retired air force members, and his dad is a member of multiple motorcycle clubs in Florida. Will loves motorcycles just like his dad!

Will and his family want to get ready for his possibly needed stem cell donor match, and register as many donors as possible for Will and other sick patients. Get registered and swab for Will!



