Swab for Sam

Sam's Story

Sam is a 16 year old high school student who loves to dance, is on a competitive dance team and was recently diagnosed with AML: Accute Myeloid Leukemia. Sam’s best chance for a cure to live out her dreams, spend more time with her friends and family is a blood stem cell transplant. Like 70% of patients, Sam does not have a matching donor in her family and must rely on a total stranger for a second chance at life. Signing up as a potential donor takes a mater of minutes, involves filling out a form and swabbing the insides of your cheeks. YOU just might be the ONE person who can provide Sam or someone else’s sister, daughter, friend or cousin more time to make memories.

It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

