Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Swab for Roxanne

Register for this drive

Roxanne's Story

Please meet Roxanne Pumphrey, a 61- year-old mother and grandmother who has a passion for helping others as much as she can. Roxanne has a big family and is the grandmother of 12 children, two of which she has adopted.

Four years ago, Roxanne was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and is currently searching for a stem cell donor to give her a second chance at life. She plans to be around for much more of her children and grandchildren’s lives and is collaborating with DKMS to try and find her match. She is hoping to engage every member of her community about the importance of being a registered blood stem cell donor.

Patients are more likely to find a match with a donor of the same ethnic background, but with underrepresentation in the registry, many are left waiting. White patients have a 79% chance of finding a match, followed by Native American patients at 60%, Hispanic/Latino patients at 48%, Asian & Pacific Islander patients at 47%, and Black/African American patients with the lowest chance at 29%. You could be the one person that is able to save their life with a blood stem cell donation. Register now to be someone's hero!


DKMS Contact Person
Donor Recruitment
ashleyb@dkms.org646-656-7599
Together we can save more lives
Register nowDonate Money
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH