Roxanne's Story

Please meet Roxanne Pumphrey, a 61- year-old mother and grandmother who has a passion for helping others as much as she can. Roxanne has a big family and is the grandmother of 12 children, two of which she has adopted.

Four years ago, Roxanne was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome and is currently searching for a stem cell donor to give her a second chance at life. She plans to be around for much more of her children and grandchildren’s lives and is collaborating with DKMS to try and find her match. She is hoping to engage every member of her community about the importance of being a registered blood stem cell donor.

Patients are more likely to find a match with a donor of the same ethnic background, but with underrepresentation in the registry, many are left waiting. White patients have a 79% chance of finding a match, followed by Native American patients at 60%, Hispanic/Latino patients at 48%, Asian & Pacific Islander patients at 47%, and Black/African American patients with the lowest chance at 29%. You could be the one person that is able to save their life with a blood stem cell donation. Register now to be someone's hero!



