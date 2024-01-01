Swab for Kathy

Register now Make a gift
DKMS is a global non-profit with the goal of eliminating blood cancer. Every three minutes, someone in the United Sates is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma. About 30% of these patients are able to find a matching donor in their family while the other 70% will have to rely on a total stranger.

Let’s come together to rally behind a couple who has shown incredible strength and resilience in the face of adversity: Tim Canon and his wife, Kathy. Kathy was diagnosed with Myelofibrosis (a rare type of bone marrow cancer) and for years, they have been navigating Kathy's cancer journey with grace and courage. A significant part of their struggle has been the quest to find a matching stem cell donor.

In honor of Tim and Kathy, we are partnering with DKMS to launch a donor drive to register potential stem cell donors. By signing up as a donor, you're not just signing up for Kathy or Tim, but for anyone in need of a life-saving match. You could be the one person that is able to save a patient’s life with your donation. Registering to be a donor requires filling out a registration form and swabbing the inside of your cheek. Individuals ages 18-55 and in general good health are eligible to register.

Let's come together as a community and show Tim and Kathy that they're not alone in this journey. Your support could be the beacon of hope that Kathy and others like her have been waiting for.



Raegan Bell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
raegan@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

