Register now Make a gift
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents

Kathleen Vonk

Register for this drive

Swabbing for Kathleen

My name is Kathleen Vonk. I recently got some crummy news and I find myself needing some help. I’ve been diagnosed with CNL, Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia, a blood cancer that is exceptionally rare (hey, just like me!), a bit of an overachiever (yeah, me again), and quite frankly a great big jerk (ummm… I’ll let you all decide on that comparison for yourselves 😉). I’ve started working with an amazing team of doctors and researchers at Dana-Farber and NYOH, and while there are short term treatments available, currently the only cure for CNL is a bone marrow transplant, so we have started preparing for that inevitability. Here’s where the help comes in… while we search for a matching donor for me, I'm hoping to encourage as many others as I can to be real life superheroes; to join the registry and potentially save my life or the lives of others like me! My son matched and donated to a stranger several years ago, so I know it can happen, and I'm hoping it will happen for me, too. So please, put on your superhero cape and request a free registry kit!


Much love,
Kathy (daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, cousin, niece, friend, teacher, helper of veterans, science nerd, music lover, painter, bookworm, breast cancer survivor, cat mom, cheerful giver, annoyingly optimistic lover of life and generally good egg) Vonk 😊

DKMS Contact Person

Donor Recruitment
ashleys@dkms.org646-656-7599

Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling Leukemia.
Register Now
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH