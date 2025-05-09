Meet Emily

Emily is a 35-year-old wife, mom, and creative professional from Cincinnati, Ohio, living with a rare blood cancer called primary myelofibrosis.

A seemingly healthy and active mother of a toddler, Emily suddenly found herself navigating through her diagnosis that will ultimately require a blood stem cell transplant to survive. Finding an unrelated donor can be extremely difficult and the process of searching takes time, so the more donors who register now, the better Emily's chance of having a match.

Driven by love for her 3-year-old son and the desire to be here for many more milestones, Emily is turning her diagnosis into purpose. She’s working to give hope not just to herself, but for other patients currently searching for a donor. Whether she’s sharing her story, encouraging others to swab and join the registry, or simply finding small moments of joy with her family, Emily is a powerful reminder that anyone has the potential to save a life and that every added name on the registry is a step toward healing.