Be Andrea's Hero!

Andrea Brault is is a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who has been diagnosed with AML with chromosome 3 inversion and is now looking for a bone marrow donor.

Andrea is a substance abuse counselor and looks forward to counseling veterans one day. She is a woman of faith whose trust in God is sustaining her during this difficult time.

Andrea wants her future donor to know that, “I’ m a daughter, sister, mama, wife, and Mimi. I love spending time with my family, I enjoy spending time at the beach, fishing, kayaking, swimming, hiking, and camping. I enjoy giving to others who need support such as donating clothing, help moving, lending a hand, being helpful to others, and being kind even when others are not nice.”

By joining the registry, you could be the hero Andrea and other patients have been waiting for. Anyone 18-55 and in general good health are eligible to register.