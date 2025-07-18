Be a Hero for Alexis

Alexis' Story

Born and raised in Hillsborough, NC, Alexis Long’s health journey began in 2014 when she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Throughout her high school years, she was treated at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital and it was during that time that the incredible nurses who cared for her inspired her to pursue nursing herself. She followed that calling to UNC Greensboro, earned her nursing degree, and for the past three years, has been proudly serving mothers and newborns at the very hospital where her own life began.

In May of 2025, her life took another devastating turn. After years of searching for both related and unrelated bone marrow donors without success, Alexis was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). She now urgently needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive. Alexis is a devoted mother to her baby boy and a proud member of a large, tight-knit family. She’s sharing her story not just for herself, but for the thousands of patients like her who are still waiting for a match.

While white patients have a 79% chance of finding an unrelated donor, Black or African American patients have just a 29% chance. By joining the registry, you could be the match someone’s been waiting for. Not just for Alexis, but for another parent, sibling, or friend whose life depends on finding a donor. Register today to be a hero.