Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

Be a Hero for Alexis

Register for this drive

Alexis' Story

Born and raised in Hillsborough, NC, Alexis Long’s health journey began in 2014 when she was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Throughout her high school years, she was treated at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital and it was during that time that the incredible nurses who cared for her inspired her to pursue nursing herself. She followed that calling to UNC Greensboro, earned her nursing degree, and for the past three years, has been proudly serving mothers and newborns at the very hospital where her own life began.

In May of 2025, her life took another devastating turn. After years of searching for both related and unrelated bone marrow donors without success, Alexis was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). She now urgently needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive. Alexis is a devoted mother to her baby boy and a proud member of a large, tight-knit family. She’s sharing her story not just for herself, but for the thousands of patients like her who are still waiting for a match.

While white patients have a 79% chance of finding an unrelated donor, Black or African American patients have just a 29% chance. By joining the registry, you could be the match someone’s been waiting for. Not just for Alexis, but for another parent, sibling, or friend whose life depends on finding a donor. Register today to be a hero.

DKMS Contact Person
Donor Recruitment
ashleyb@dkms.org646-656-7599
Together we can save more lives
Register nowDonate Money
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH