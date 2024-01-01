You can save a life, too!

Register now Make a gift
Diamond, pictured above, was called as a match after almost a decade on the donor list. She said her stem cell donation was an easy way to save someone's life!

Amazingly, her sister Blynn was also called. Blynn said it's almost as simple as donating blood, so why wouldn't you do it!

Our family has had lots of heart ache due to illnesses such as ITP, where a blood donation was needed regularly, leukemia, where a blood stem cell donation was their only hope and a match wasn't found in time or brain cancer, where we wished more than anything that there was a life saving option. Family has always been the most important thing to us, so knowing that we can help someone else spend more time with their family is such a huge blessing and way for us to honor those in our life who have passed away.

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

