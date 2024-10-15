Swabbing for Myra

Myra's Story:

Myra is 53 yrs young, a mother of 3 and Co-founder & CFO of B3 Media Solutions. Her company just celebrated 10 years of being in business and her 1st born child, Jai, recently left for college at Howard University in Washington DC.

In late May 2024, Myra was experiencing flu-like symptoms and had difficulty breathing. She was admitted to the hospital and doctors thought it was a heart condition, then they thought it was possibly Lupus & Rheumatoid arthritis, and she left the hospital but her condition worsened and she was readmitted to finally discover she had AML. It was a complete shock and her world turned upside down. But she remains extremely positive, focusing on the positives this condition has brought to her life. Myra's family is closer, as they have a new purpose to come together and add more potential donors to the blood stem cell and bone marrow registry.

"Being in this health condition has given me a different perspective on life. Being with my family, taking care of myself takes priority over delivering a data report. Of course I still need to be mindful of tax deadlines and other important deadlines for my children’s education like financial aid applications, however when things get stressful it is easily calmed when I think about my health. Nothing is more important than staying alive so I can pass down all my wisdom, knowledge and love to my children, family and friends."

This is where you come in...Without a perfect matching donor in her family, Myra must rely on a total stranger. Registering today could mean that YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Myra or someone else’s wife, mother or friend.