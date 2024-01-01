Swabbing for Charley!

Meet Charley! Charley is a Toledo native who just completed her second year as a nursing student at The Ohio State University. In May of 2024, she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and her team has already determined he will need a bone marrow transplant.

Charley aspires to be a nurse at a pediatrics hospital and was actually supposed to be doing her clinicals at Nationwide Children's Hospital this fall, where she is currently an young adult patient. She is in the DOK sorority at OSU, loves to play play pickleball and grew up riding horses. Charley enjoys hanging out with friends and in the summers she is a camp counselor at an overnight camp. She’s also known for giving back to others, spending hundreds of hours, over several years, volunteering within the special needs community.

Now, her and her family are looking to add even more potential donors to the registry to give Charley and others a second chance at life! Register today and your simple act could mean the world to someone in need, potentially saving a life.



