Register now Make a gift
Register now Make a gift

Swabbing for Charley Bauer

Register for this drive

Swabbing for Charley!

Meet Charley! Charley is a Toledo native who just completed her second year as a nursing student at The Ohio State University. In May of 2024, she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and her team has already determined he will need a bone marrow transplant.

Charley aspires to be a nurse at a pediatrics hospital and was actually supposed to be doing her clinicals at Nationwide Children's Hospital this fall, where she is currently an young adult patient. She is in the DOK sorority at OSU, loves to play play pickleball and grew up riding horses. Charley enjoys hanging out with friends and in the summers she is a camp counselor at an overnight camp. She’s also known for giving back to others, spending hundreds of hours, over several years, volunteering within the special needs community.

Now, her and her family are looking to add even more potential donors to the registry to give Charley and others a second chance at life! Register today and your simple act could mean the world to someone in need, potentially saving a life.


DKMS Contact Person

Ashley Brown
ashleyb@dkms.org6466567599

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2024 DKMS Group gGmbH