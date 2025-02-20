Swab 4 Heather Hinton

Heather's Story Are you willing to take a simple cheek swab to determine if you could be a match for Heather or someone in her situation?

Heather Hinton, wife to Brian and mother of Laney, Daniel, Hannah, and Hattie, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on September 21, 2020. Heather was admitted into the hospital 2 days later and is now undergoing intense chemotherapy. Her doctors are indicating that a bone marrow transplant will most likely be needed as part of Heather's treatment. We are hopeful and prayerful that someone in her family will be a match... but we'd love to open up the odds!





Would you be willing to be tested to see if you are a match for Heather or someone like her with the same need?





Thank you for considering this generous request. The Hintons know and trust that God has a plan and is in control. They are also grateful for the amazing community of family and friends showing support in so many ways during this difficult time.

DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, that helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells.





A patient’s doctor will usually choose several donors who appear to match the patient at a basic level. The doctor will ask that these donors have additional tests. These detailed tests will show which donor’s HLA most closely matches the patient’s HLA markers. These tests are usually blood tests or additional cheek swabs.





About 8% of members who complete additional testing will go on to donate. If a member is asked to donate, that means they are the closest HLA match to the patient – the best donor.

Visit dkms.org to learn more about our mission.