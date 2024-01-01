Swab for Leonhard

On the second Advent, new parents Julia and Thomas from Bornheim, Germany received a devastating diagnosis: blood cancer! Their son Leonhard fell ill at the age of just three months. In order to recover, he now needs a stem cell donation. His parents Julia and Thomas want Leonhard to no longer be isolated in the hospital, but to have a happy start in life at home, cared for by his loved ones.

Julia and Thomas appeal: "Our world has gone completely off the rails. Our wish for our son is that he can soon be a normal boy who discovers the world. In our fast-moving times, we often forget that health is the greatest and most important asset. Please help Leonhard or another person with your registration. Every registration gives hope for life!"