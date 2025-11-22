Susie Needs Your Help

Susie, a 37-year-old Dallas resident originally from Midland, Texas, has always embraced life’s challenges and joys. After graduating from Texas Tech University, Susie poured her heart into teaching kindergarten in Plano where she made a lasting impact on young students. In addition to her teaching career, Susie pursued her passion for real estate. Following the heart-wrenching loss of her father to ALS, she decided to go back to school to become a speech pathologist, enrolling in summer leveling classes at ACU Dallas to kickstart her journey. Sadly, Susie has faced yet another hurdle, receiving a diagnosis of a severe blood disorder, myelofibrosis. With no matching donor in her family, she now relies on finding an unrelated donor for a second chance at life, all while keeping her dreams of helping others through speech pathology close to her heart. Anyone in good health and between the ages of 18-55 can order a FREE at-home swab kit. You just might be the ONE for Susie or someone else!



