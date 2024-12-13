Summit With Sam

Our son Samuel Yorke, a 15-year-old soccer player, spray paint artist and aspiring chef, now faces his own mountain to climb. On August 26, 2024, Sam was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in the critical blast phase and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

With the expertise of his medical team, love and devotion of his family, the support and compassion of our friends and community and his immense strength and courage, Sam has begun the long climb to summit this mountain.

Please walk, climb, and hike with us to the Summit with Sam as he and other children like him fight for remission, health and a future filled with hope and possibility.

For children and patients like Sam with blood cancers and disorders, a cure exists—a blood stem cell donation from a matching donor can save a life. Unfortunately, Sam does not have a full match in our family, so we are in search of donors. Sam needs a donor to be cured of this life-threatening disease.

We ask you to join us. Summit with Sam to raise awareness by joining the blood stem cell donor registry.

Register today if you are 18-55

Life saving starts with you. Give Hope, Save Lives!