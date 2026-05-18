Studio L Swabs for Max!

DKMS and Studio L are a part of Team Max, helping to raise awareness and increase the number potential stem cell donors to possible save the life of patients facing blood cancers and disorders, like Max Uribe.

Max is in ninth grade and is a kid of many talents. When he’s not focused on schoolwork, he loves playing soccer, tennis, and wrestling, and still finds time to explore and record music on the piano (he’s even on Spotify!). Like any family, The Uribe's always imagined watching him grow up, go to college, and build his own future—but now, all of that depends on finding a matching blood stem cell donor for him.

Max has a very rare blood disorder called clonal cytopenia that, if not treated soon with a stem cell transplant, is likely to develop into serious blood cancers such as MDS or AML. The Uribe's thought we had found a donor, but that match sadly fell through, and now the family is back at square one, knowing every day counts in this race against time. Max is of mixed ancestry, including Colombian, which unfortunately makes it harder to find a compatible donor because people from Latino and other minority backgrounds are severely underrepresented on donor registries.

By registering and ordering your swab kit today, you could be the lifesaving match that someone is looking for. Anyone who is 18-55 and in general good health is eligible to register.



