Help Nursing Student Charley Find Her Match

Charley is a Toledo native who just completed her second year as a nursing student at The Ohio State University. In May of 2024, she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and her team has already determined she will need a bone marrow transplant.

Charley aspires to be a nurse at a pediatrics hospital and was supposed to be doing her clinicals at Nationwide Children's Hospital this fall, where she is currently a young adult patient. Now, we are looking to add even more potential donors to the national bone marrow registry to give Charley and others a second chance at life!

If chosen, there are two ways you could donate at an outpatient facility. The first is donating your stem cells through peripheral blood stem cell donation (PBSC). Blood is removed from one arm, put through an apheresis machine, stem cells are collected in a bag, and your blood returns to the opposite arm. The second is donating marrow through your lower back pelvic bone. You are put under general anesthesia and the marrow is removed using a needle with a syringe. While you don't feel anything during the donation, most donors report soreness and tenderness around the donation site for a few days.

Click the register button to see if you are eligible and learn about the two ways you could be asked to donate if you are found to be a match. Your simple act could mean the world to someone in need, potentially saving a life.