Steffen Strong

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Jason's Story

When my husband was diagnosed with Lymphoma in May of 2021, we struggled with the why. We’ve learned that while we know he can beat this Cancer, he may also have the opportunity to save someone else. With a stem cell transplant ahead of him, we learned of the need for more donors to help blood cancer patients in need of a match. We knew this was part of our why. We can help. The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero that makes a difference for someone in need. A simple cheek swab is the first step.

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It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
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DKMS Contact Person
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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