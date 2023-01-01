Register nowMake a gift

Sourcemap Saves Lives

Register for this drive

In 2017 I got my cheek swabbed at a college event and got my information in the registry. I had donated over a gallon of blood previously and wanted to see if I could help someone through donating bone marrow. I got a call in May 2022 and was able to donate in June. I'm looking forward to meeting my recipient in person this summer after our anonymous communication period has ended and we can reveal our information. If I end up being another person's match I would happily donate again and luckily dealt with no complications from donation. I am happy to talk more about experience and glad to make a difference.-Rosa Genetti Product Designer FUN Committee Head

Join Rosa and Sourcemap in spreading awareness, registering, and saving lives by requesting a kit above and becoming a potential donor. Save a life today!

Links and Accounts

Visit the website

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH