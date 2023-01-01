In 2017 I got my cheek swabbed at a college event and got my information in the registry. I had donated over a gallon of blood previously and wanted to see if I could help someone through donating bone marrow. I got a call in May 2022 and was able to donate in June. I'm looking forward to meeting my recipient in person this summer after our anonymous communication period has ended and we can reveal our information. If I end up being another person's match I would happily donate again and luckily dealt with no complications from donation. I am happy to talk more about experience and glad to make a difference.-Rosa Genetti Product Designer FUN Committee Head

Join Rosa and Sourcemap in spreading awareness, registering, and saving lives by requesting a kit above and becoming a potential donor. Save a life today!