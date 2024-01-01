Saint Louis University Donor Drive

SLU Donor Drive

The drive is in support of a little girl named Clementine Blackham. Clementine has recently been diagnosed with an extraordinarily rare and newly discovered genetic mutation, and she was given only a month to live. The only thing that saved her life was a bone marrow transplant. She is the first female to be diagnosed with her genetic mutation! Clementine has undergone so much intensive treatment while in St. Louis, however, her parents want to use her story to help other kids like her. Her family was first introduced to the sorority Alpha Delta Pi at SLU during one of the weekly activities the ADPi girls put on at the Ronald McDonald Houses. They go every week bringing activities like arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and board games to do with the kids. Soon after meeting the Blackham family, the ADPi girls fell in love with their cute family. They even asked FinnLee (Clementine’s older sister) to be their sorority sweetheart allowing her to gain 142 new best friends. The drive is being put on by Saint Louis University Sorority and Fraternity life to support Clementine and her family.

While supporting Clementine’s family, we are also honoring those that are currently fighting, in remission, and have passed from a blood related cancer in the STL community with a few honor tables. We are hoping to get a huge draw from the STL community!!

The bone marrow drive will be from 10AM-2PM at Saint Louis University Clock Tower on April 6th.



