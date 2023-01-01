Sister Sister Kimora & Kylie

You can become a lifesaver! The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero that makes a difference for this family or another family. A simple cheek swab is the first step.
Kylie and Kimora are sisters fighting the same battle: sickle cell disease. Kimora is a smiley 12 year old who loves science, health and beauty. Sadly, the pain episodes have taken some of the cheerful spirit from her. Kylie is 8 years old, a budding track star with a bright athletic future. The girls share their journey with sickle cell disease. One donor will give both girls the needed stem cell transplant to cure them of this painful disease, one person can save this family from painful episodes and give Kimora her wish to 'live life to the fullest'.