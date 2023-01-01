Register nowMake a gift

Colorado School of the Mines

Sigma Kappa Hosts 11th Annual DKMS Bone Marrow Drive

After our sister Jennifer Rotrammel passed away from Leukemia in 2011 Sigma Kappa has begun to bring awareness to DKMS and the importance of getting registered on the Bone Marrow Registry. This is our eleventh year hosting a DKMS drive on the Colorado School of Mines campus and to date we have added over 2600 people to the registry and 38 have been chosen to donate to a patient in need. We are excited to continue to support our sister by helping more patients find matches. We hope that just like Jennifer everyone in need of a bone marrow transplant will find a match so that more lives can be extended.


