Swab for Shawn Mayall

Life threw the Mayall family a curveball this month. Shawn was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on 6/19/24 and has been admitted to Barnes Jewish Hospital for aggressive chemotherapy treatment. The only cure is a stem cell transplant and you could potentially be Shawn's match! To see if you are eligible, click the "register" link on the page to answer some questions and receive a free testing kit directly to your house. A quick cheek swab will enter you on the national bone marrow registry to be available as a match for Shawn or any other patient currently searching for a transplant.

Shawn is a loving husband to his wife, Vicki, and wonderful father to his children, Madison and Riley. He is an important part of this community and known by many as a volunteer for countless town activities. Now it is our turn to help Shawn. Please share this link with anyone 18-55 who might be interested in registering as a donor!











