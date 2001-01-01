Shannon's SHARE Story

Shannon’s S.H.A.R.E. Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in memory of eleven year old Shannon Skye Tavarez, who passed away in 2010. Shannon was starring as ‘young Nala’ in Disney's the Lion King on Broadway when she was diagnosed with AML Leukemia and needed a matching bone marrow donor to survive. Unfortunately, due to the under representation of people of color in the bone marrow registry, Shannon never found her match. Since her passing, our foundation continues Shannon's legacy by recruiting and educating potential bone marrow donors, especially in communities of color, where the need is more prevalent.

We thank you for partnering with us and with DKMS to help save patients suffering from blood cancers and other blood related diseases.