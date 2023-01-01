Register nowMake a gift

A Donor for Shannon

Shannon's Story

On New Year’s Eve of 2021, Carla Shannon Inman, received the unexpected and devastating news that she had AML, an aggressive form of leukemia. Days later she was admitted for almost two months for intense chemotherapy treatment and got the news that she would need a stem cell transplant to be cured. Since she does not have any full siblings, finding a donor for her has been difficult. If you are between the ages of 18 and 55, you can register to be a donor and see if you’re a donor for Shannon! Let’s spread the word and find a donor!!

Registering as a donor is a quick and easy process - request your kit in the mail, swab your cheeks, and send it back. A quick 10 minutes could be the difference needed to provide Shannon and other patients a second chance at life!

DKMS Contact Person

Sydney Ross
sydney@dkms.org

