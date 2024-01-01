Register now Make a gift
SAMI Donor Drive

We all say we want to 'beat cancer', and with some types of blood cancers, a person's healthy stem cells can do just that. However, the rate of finding a match is vastly different by ethnicity. South Asians make up only ~3% of the national stem cell and bone marrow registry, and patients have < 40% of finding a match. Compare that to other ethnic groups that have > 80% success rate in matching. South Asian Marrow Initiative wants to change the outcome for our community by spreading awareness, educating, and enrolling more South Asians into the registry. We also host drives for individual patients when approached by physicians or patients looking for a match for a specific patient.

Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045

