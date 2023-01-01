SAMAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to help patients diagnosed with leukemia and other blood disorders by assisting these families and communities facing challenges at the time of disease onset. These patients need a genetically matched blood stem cell donor for a cure through cellular therapy treatment.

SAMAR has partnered with DKMS an international nonprofit organization dedicated to fight against blood cancers and disorders. We have a common mission to fight blood diseases and aim to provide a donor for every patient.

Every 27 seconds, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Only 30% of all patients find a compatible matched donor in their family. The rest hopefully search in the world registries for a cure.

Casting for a hero. DKMS.



