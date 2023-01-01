Register nowMake a gift

SAMAR

Register for this drive

SAMAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to help patients diagnosed with leukemia and other blood disorders by assisting these families and communities facing challenges at the time of disease onset. These patients need a genetically matched blood stem cell donor for a cure through cellular therapy treatment.

SAMAR has partnered with DKMS an international nonprofit organization dedicated to fight against blood cancers and disorders. We have a common mission to fight blood diseases and aim to provide a donor for every patient.

Every 27 seconds, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Only 30% of all patients find a compatible matched donor in their family. The rest hopefully search in the world registries for a cure.


DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH