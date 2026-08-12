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SAMAR

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SAMAR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to help patients diagnosed with leukemia and other blood disorders by assisting these families and communities facing challenges at the time of disease onset. These patients need a genetically matched blood stem cell donor for a cure through cellular therapy treatment.

SAMAR has partnered with DKMS an international nonprofit organization dedicated to fight against blood cancers and disorders. We have a common mission to fight blood diseases and aim to provide a donor for every patient.

Every 27 seconds, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Only 30% of all patients find a compatible matched donor in their family. The rest hopefully search in the world registries for a cure.


DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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