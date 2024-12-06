Salesforce Saves Lives

Did you know, every 27 seconds, someone somewhere in the world is diagnosed with blood cancer?

10 years ago, Carolyn swabbed at a Salesforce event.... and in June she found out she was a match!

Mark your calendars.... it's Time to Delete Blood Cancer!

On Wednesday, December 4th join us across the US and Delete Blood Cancer with DKMS.

There are 2 ways to get involved:

Swab! Join us in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Chicago on 12/4. Stop by, swab your cheek and send it off. It takes about 5 minutes to register to potentially save a LIFE. 9am-2pm

Donate! If you are already registered or prefer to help in other ways, you can donate $50 and submit for matching. This helps cover the cost of 1 registration kit. DKMS covers the cost of all kits for their potential donors.

Simply click the register now button, fill out an online registration form, and wait for your swab packet to be delivered to your house free of charge.

The national bone marrow registry benefits patients with blood cancers and blood diseases in search of a bone marrow transplant. Only 30% of people searching for a match will find one from a family member, which means 70% must rely on a stranger like you could be from the national registry.

Give hope, Save Lives