Sage and Marino PR, a tenant of 747 Third Avenue, a Sage Property, are partnering with DKMS to support the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders. With in-person donor registration drives at multiple Sage properties during Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, in conjunction with the virtual drive, Sage and Marino PR hope to spread awareness and encourage as many individuals as possible to register with DKMS as a potential lifesaving stem cell donor.