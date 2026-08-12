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Run Project

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You can become a lifesaver with Run Project! The more donors we register the more lives are saved! You could be the hero who makes a difference for someone in need. A simple cheek swab is the first step. DKMS is the world’s largest bone marrow donor center with more than 10 million registered donors, who helped save lives by donating marrow or peripheral blood stem cells.

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It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button.
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DKMS Contact Person
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org
Request your swab kit today and register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Request a swab kit
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