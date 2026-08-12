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A Hero for Robin

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Robin's Story

This is Robin Gipson (54) – mother, aunt, sister, cousin, daughter, and friend. She is a local native, born and raised with five sisters, in Edmonson/Grayson County Kentucky. She has spent the last 25 years working at a store built by her father (Dennie Gipson), the Second Chance Consignment and Variety on Nolin Dam Road. The shop has been a place where robin serves her community. She offers goods at reasonable prices, she gives to families in need, and donates to local causes. Robin is known by many for her hard work, kind heart, and giving soul. In 2013, the shop caught fire and partially burned down. Robin could have walked away but instead she kept her commitment to the community and rebuilt.

Despite all the good in her heart, unfortunately Robin was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome in 2021, a bone marrow failure disorder. It stops normal production of bone marrow and causes red blood cells to destroy white blood cells. The news was heavy and what happened next, no one saw coming. Less than a year later, Robin was also diagnosed with Neoplasms and learned it causes cancer in her spleen. In efforts to keep the cancer from spreading, she is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant.

She has been on the transplant list for almost 2 months and still waiting for a match. Statistically only 30% of people ever will find a match. We have partnered with DKMS and will be a hosting a Match Party in hopes of giving Robin her very own second chance.

DKMS Contact Person
Iris Caldwell
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Iris@dkms.org917-635-4045
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