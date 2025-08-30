Robert Half Swabs for Blood Cancer Awareness

DKMS is a global non-profit with the goal of eliminating blood cancer. Every three minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma. During Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Robert Half and DKMS are partnering to register even more potential lifesavers this September. What brings DKMS and Robert Half together:

Match: In the same way DKMS works tirelessly to find the perfect match between a patient and a donor, Robert Half excels in matching professionals with career opportunities where they can thrive and make a difference.

Speed: The urgency of finding suitable donors to save lives mirrors our commitment to acting quickly to deliver top-tier talent to our clients efficiently and effectively.

Communication: Like the necessity of transparent communication in your mission to educate and connect donors and patients, Robert Half also prioritizes open, honest, and clear communication with all our stakeholders.

Choice: DKMS empowers individuals to make the choice to become lifesaving donors. Similarly, Robert Half offers our clients and job seekers the freedom and flexibility of choice, customizing solutions that work best for their unique needs.

These principles reflect Robert Half’s shared commitment to making a meaningful difference, whether it's transforming the lives of candidates and clients or, in DKMS’s case, saving lives through building a global donor network.

You can become a hero today. Registering to be a donor requires a registration form and cheek swab sample. Individuals ages 18-55 and in general good health are eligible to register.