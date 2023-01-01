Register now Make a gift
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents

Robert Half Swab Drive

Register for this drive

Many of us have been impacted by cancer in some way throughout our lives. For me, it was with my father and my brother. Unfortunately, my father passed of colon cancer when I was at a very young age. My brother was diagnosed when he was only a few years old with leukemia, but because of incredible doctors (one of which I am named after) along with a bone marrow transplant, my brother is 35+ years in remission. Had the person who was a bone marrow match for my brother not been a registered donor, who knows what would have happened to my brother. That's what leads me to today - I am partnering with DKMS to get as many people on the registry as possible. It is very simple to sign up - After completing the registration, they will mail you EVERYTHING you need. From there, all you have to do is swab your mouth for 3 MINUTES, mail it back, and who knows, you could save someone else's brother's life as well.

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH