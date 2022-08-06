Register for Bill

Bill is a Husband, Dad and Grandfather but most of all, Bill is the kindest person I have ever met. He is the neighbor that shovels the snow for you before you even know it's snowing. He's the person that always has the right thing to say to make you feel better. Bill has a heart of gold and is always there to help no matter what! No task is too big or too small for him, he gives with all his heart always! Now, Bill needs us more than ever, Will you be a hero and join team Bill? Donor registration is easy, you provide hope. We cover the rest. Just click below to register.