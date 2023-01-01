Xavier's Story

“We would like our donor to know that they are giving a baby a chance at living, a mother a chance to raise her son, a father a chance to watch his son grow, and a sister the gift of growing up with her brother.” – Xavier’s mother, Anna.

Xavier is only 6 months old and has been battling Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) since he was born. He is a sweet boy full of laughter and enjoys listening to his sister 4-year-old sister, Catalina, attempt to read books to him that have been read to her. And while life has already thrown so much his way, he has been so strong!

Xavier is looking for an unrelated bone marrow donor, as he has no compatible donors in his family. He is of Mexican and Western European descent and his family is hoping to find their match through DKMS.

Could you be the one to help Xavier? Consider registering with DKMS as a potential lifesaver for patients like Xavier and more. Click the link below to have a packet sent directly to your home at no cost.