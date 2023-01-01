Register for Anna!

Register nowMake a gift
You could be the one person that could help Anna! Anna has three beautiful children and loves being a mom. She says "In the future I just want to be the best mom and wife I can be, focusing on doing things with my family and friends that mean the most to me." Anna has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and will need a blood stem cell transplant to hopefully cure her and get her back to her family. Anna would like her future donor to know "that I truly couldn't be more appreciative; you are giving me a chance at a longer life with my family and for that I am grateful and forever in your debt."

Request a kit above and send it back to DKMS at no charge to see if you could be a potential donor for Anna or someone else in need!

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
