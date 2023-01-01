Puck Rock Saves Lives Story

Punk Rock Saves Lives is a 501c3 nonprofit focused on the wellness and equality within our community. Ever since we worked at the Love Hope Strength Foundation, helping the fight against blood cancers has been a top priority! This is your chance to get a kit sent to you by mail!
Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button