You are one of a kind. That's exactly why we need you.

Our mission began with an act of love, and love continues to drive everything we do. Each day, we are inspired by the countless expressions of love we witness. We celebrate those who love freely and openly, sharing their joy and vibrancy with the world.

In a world often marked by division, we are proud to witness the deep compassion and generosity that love inspires. Stories from across the spectrum remind us that our shared bonds are far more significant than our superficial differences. No matter your race, gender, creed, or sexual orientation, what truly matters is our capacity to connect and empathize with others.

There is a common misconception that LGBTQ+ individuals cannot join the blood stem cell registry and donate. This is false. We welcome everyone aged 18-55, regardless of sexual orientation. Who you are could be exactly what someone needs.