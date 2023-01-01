The story of Luis Ortega He has become a symbol of motivation and hard work to all that follow his journey.

Hot 97's "HeavyHitter" Luis Ortega, better known to the entertainment world as Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad has continuously dominated NYC's nightclub scene as the #1 Party Host and DJ.

At the height of his career, Pretty Lou became diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disease called Aplastic Anemia a condition that occurred when his body stopped producing enough new blood cells. This rare and serious condition elevated to LGL Leukemia, a type of blood cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

Pretty Lou has undergone several treatments of Campath, a new variation of chemo therapy, at NY Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, where he has shown much improvement in his health and character. Today, Pretty Lou is now in remission and Cancer Free. Through his non-profit foundation, Pretty Lou continues to create awareness and education about cancer screening. He has chosen the Motto “I Will Beat This” & “Pretty Lou Will Not Lose”. He has become a symbol of motivation and hard work to all that follow his journey.