Prayers for Peyton

Peyton's Story

Peyton Perez is a sweet adorable 8 year old boy who lives with his parents and his two sisters. Everything in his life is good, except he has B-cell ALL, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. When he has to have medical attention it can be scary, but he tells himself, “I have to do this.” Peyton brings his pup-pup, stuffed dog toy to keep him calm. His parents believe God is guiding them and healing him, and Peyton agrees. They want to invite you to join the National Marrow Donor Program by registering and getting a cheek swab kit in the mail to help all the people looking for a compatible donor.