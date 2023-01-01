Register nowMake a gift

Prayers for Peyton

Register for this drive

Peyton's Story

Peyton Perez is a sweet adorable 8 year old boy who lives with his parents and his two sisters. Everything in his life is good, except he has B-cell ALL, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. When he has to have medical attention it can be scary, but he tells himself, “I have to do this.” Peyton brings his pup-pup, stuffed dog toy to keep him calm. His parents believe God is guiding them and healing him, and Peyton agrees. They want to invite you to join the National Marrow Donor Program by registering and getting a cheek swab kit in the mail to help all the people looking for a compatible donor.

DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH