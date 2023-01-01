Register nowMake a gift

Pledge Your 5 For Taneesh

Taneesh's Story

Taneesh is 7 years old and was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. Doctors have told his family that a blood stem cell transplant is needed for him to have a second chance at life. Without a perfect matching donor in his family, he must rely on a total stranger. Signing up as a potential donor takes a matter of minutes and requires an understanding of what happens IF found to be a matching donor, filling out a form and swabbing your cheeks. If you’re in good health and between the ages of 18-55, please get swabbed. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give Taneesh a second chance or someone else’s child, parent, sibling or friend!

DKMS Contact Person

Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

