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Pledge Your 5 For Taneesh

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Taneesh's Story

Taneesh is 7 years old and was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. Doctors have told his family that a blood stem cell transplant is needed for him to have a second chance at life. Without a perfect matching donor in his family, he must rely on a total stranger. Signing up as a potential donor takes a matter of minutes and requires an understanding of what happens IF found to be a matching donor, filling out a form and swabbing your cheeks. If you’re in good health and between the ages of 18-55, please get swabbed. YOU just might be the ONE person who can give Taneesh a second chance or someone else’s child, parent, sibling or friend!

DKMS Contact Person
Amy Roseman
Donor Recruiter
amy@dkms.org
Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
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