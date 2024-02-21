Perfect Match for Paul

Meet Paul

Paul Lowenthal is a 53 year old loving husband to wife, Lisa, and father of two children, Justin and Natasha. He enjoys the simple pleasures of jeeping and traveling with his family and friends.

His entire life, Paul has been driven with entrepreneurial mentality. Paul was plumber for years, learning the trade and taking in as much knowledge as he could so that he could one day start his own jetting business — which he sure enough did. Paul is also a general contractor, who built a home for his family.

Paul is the kind of man who is always looking for a new project and creative way he can put his talents to good use. One of the these talents is woodworking. Now when Paul has an idea he truly gives it his all and puts 100% into the task. One example is when his son recently got married and he decided he was going to make the wedding save the dates, invitations, and multiple props all out of wood. Paul spent countless hours, day and night, working on these pieces so that his son could have the perfect wedding. That is just one example of the kind of man Paul is —someone who would do anything for his family and friends.

Paul discovered he had Essential Thrombocythemia (ET)13 years ago, which is a chronic blood cancer. Along with battling this diagnosis, he has also had other complications of brain aneurysms and lung issues. But he never let any of it stop him. He continues be a dedicated father, husband, and friend who would truly do anything for anyone in need.

On February 21, 2024, Paul and his wife found out that his ET had progressed and taken a turn for the worst. He now has been diagnosed with Myelofibrosis, which is a chronic form of leukemia . He is now in dire need of a bone marrow transplant and if he does not receive it soon enough his Myelofibrosis will progress into life threatening leukemia.

Now Paul needs YOUR help. Let’s pull together and be as driven for Paul as he is for his family and friends to to help him find a match.

Registering as a potential donor is FREE. It takes a matter of minutes and involves understanding what happens IF found to be a matching donor, filling out a short form, and swabbing your cheeks. From an anonymous source, “I donated my bone marrow as an outpatient procedure. It was far less scary and painful than I thought it would be.”

YOU just might be the ONE person who can help Paul.



