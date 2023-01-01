Register nowMake a gift

PELI BIOTHERMAL DKMS Donor Drive

Peli Biothermal is partnering with DKMS in the US and UK to add to the donor pool to help patients in need of blood stem or bone marrow transplants. To join is easy:

  • Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
  • Enter your contact information
  • Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
  • Send it back with the pre-paid label.
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
DKMS Contact Person

Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

