Peli Biothermal is partnering with DKMS in the US and UK to add to the donor pool to help patients in need of blood stem or bone marrow transplants. To join is easy:
Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
Enter your contact information
Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
Send it back with the pre-paid label.
Casting for a hero. DKMS.
Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button