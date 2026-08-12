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PELI BIOTHERMAL DKMS Donor Drive

Register for this drive

Peli Biothermal is partnering with DKMS in the US and UK to add to the donor pool to help patients in need of blood stem or bone marrow transplants. To join is easy:

  • Click on register now to answer eligibility questions (18-55 in good health )
  • Enter your contact information
  • Receive the swab kit with instructions on how to swab your cheeks
  • Send it back with the pre-paid label.
Make A Gift
It costs us $45 to register a new donor on the US stem cell registry. As a charity, we rely on monetary donations and funds raised by members of the public such as yourself to help cover this cost. To donate, please click the green button
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DKMS Contact Person
Carol Goplin
Donor Recruitment
carol@dkms.org
Register today to give the gift of hope to those battling blood cancer.
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