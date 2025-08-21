Register now Make a gift
Become a Donor
Make a gift
Host a Drive
Virtual Drives
Campaigns
Stories
Events

OHSU 12th Annual Stem Cell Donor Drive

Register for this drive

OHSU 12th Annual Stem Cell Donor Drive

As dedicated nurses and medical professionals working on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at The Knight Cancer Institute, within the OHSU Medical Center in Portland, OR, we witness the extraordinary courage of our patients every day. We care for individuals battling leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders, guiding them from diagnosis through treatment. Our patients’ determination to reclaim their lives inspires us to provide the best possible care and treatment options.

Our mission is clear: We aim to find a donor for everyone in need of a bone marrow transplant, giving them a second chance at life. Each person battling blood cancer deserves an opportunity to move forward, to live beyond their diagnosis. To achieve this, we need your support in our 12th annual Bone Marrow Registry Donor Drive. By participating in our donor drive, you are not just registering to be a potential donor; you are giving hope to individuals and their families.

Who you are could be exactly what someone needs. Your involvement is a powerful act of kindness that could lead to the ultimate gift, life. Take the first step by swabbing today.

DKMS Contact Person
Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org
Ready to Be Someone’s Cure?
Register as a potential stem cell donor today, it only takes minutes to save a life.
Register Now
Take Action
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2025 DKMS Group gGmbH