OHSU Celebrates 11th Annual Donor Drive

As dedicated nurses and medical professionals working on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at The Knight Cancer Institute, within the OHSU Medical Center in Portland, OR, we witness the extraordinary courage of our patients every day. We care for individuals battling leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders, guiding them from diagnosis through treatment. Our patients’ determination to reclaim their lives inspires us to provide the best possible care and treatment options.

Our mission is clear: We aim to find a donor for everyone in need of a bone marrow transplant, giving them a second chance at life. Each person battling blood cancer deserves an opportunity to move forward, to live beyond their diagnosis. To achieve this, we need your support in our 11th annual Bone Marrow Registry Donor Drive. By participating in our donor drive, you are not just registry to be a potential donor; you are giving hope to individuals and their families.

Your involvement is a powerful act of kindness that could lead to the ultimate gift, life. Take the first step by swabbing today.