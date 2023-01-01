Register nowMake a gift

OHSU 9th Annual Bone Marrow Drive

Register for this drive

We are nurses and medical professionals who work on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at The Knight Cancer Institute within the OHSU medical center in Portland, OR. We take care of patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood disorders. We see patients from the time of diagnosis and throughout their treatment process. Their strength and courage are an inspiration to each of us and we are devoted to providing the best treatment options for people with blood cancers. Our mission is to find a donor for everyone who needs a transplant so they have an opportunity for a second chance at life. This is our 9th annual Bone Marrow Registry Donor drive. Please support our goal. Be a life saver. Together we can delete blood cancer!

DKMS Contact Person

Olivia Haddox
Donor Recruitment
olivia@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH