We are nurses and medical professionals who work on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at The Knight Cancer Institute within the OHSU medical center in Portland, OR. We take care of patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood disorders. We see patients from the time of diagnosis and throughout their treatment process. Their strength and courage are an inspiration to each of us and we are devoted to providing the best treatment options for people with blood cancers. Our mission is to find a donor for everyone who needs a transplant so they have an opportunity for a second chance at life. This is our 9th annual Bone Marrow Registry Donor drive. Please support our goal. Be a life saver. Together we can delete blood cancer!

Marcus and Matene