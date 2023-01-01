Register now Make a gift
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents

Nora Kay Needs You

Register for this drive

Nora Kay is a 5-year-old girl who has been described by her doctors as a medical unicorn. Nora Kay was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer known as Hepatosplenic T-cell Lymphoma. Only 30-40 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with this type of cancer. Nora Kay's doctors have determined that her only chance for a cure is a bone marrow transplant. We need YOU to help us find her perfect match!

You could be the one person who could be a lifesaver for Nora Kay or someone else in need! Anyone between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health can request a kit above. Request a kit, swab your cheek, and mail it back to become a lifesaver in waiting!

DKMS Contact Person

Adam White
adam@dkms.org

Sign up for a swab kit online. It only takes 5 minutes. You provide hope. We cover the rest.
Register as a donor
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH