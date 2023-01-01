Nora Kay Needs You

Nora Kay is a 5-year-old girl who has been described by her doctors as a medical unicorn. Nora Kay was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer known as Hepatosplenic T-cell Lymphoma. Only 30-40 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with this type of cancer. Nora Kay's doctors have determined that her only chance for a cure is a bone marrow transplant. We need YOU to help us find her perfect match!

You could be the one person who could be a lifesaver for Nora Kay or someone else in need! Anyone between the ages of 18-55 and in general good health can request a kit above. Request a kit, swab your cheek, and mail it back to become a lifesaver in waiting!